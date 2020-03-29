



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There have been eleven deaths from the coronavirus in Broward County and six of those are all from the Atria Willow Woods Assisted Living Facility in Fort Lauderdale. Thirteen other residents have also tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one positive staff member.

A statement released Sunday night from Senior Vice President of Care Mike Gentry reads: “As of March 29, our Willow Wood community has had nineteen residents test positive for COVID-19, including six residents who passed away. Twelve of our residents tested negative and we currently have one resident with a test pending. We’ve also had nine staff members tested. Six tested negative, one tested positive and two tests remain pending. The employee who tested positive is currently self-isolating and away from the community. Out of respect for their privacy, we cannot provide further specific details. We remain in close communication with our residents and families and continue to provide our support as we navigate this unprecedented situation together.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said last week the facility did not impose the required safety requirements which allowed sick construction workers, hospital staff and food staff to enter the building.

Atria claimed the facility began screening visitors before receiving guidance from the state.

Gov. DeSantis ordered law enforcement and health officials to be embedded at the site to monitor the situation.

Atria says inspectors from the state Department of Health were on site to review their protocols on Saturday.

“They were supportive of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of our residents and provided positive feedback. Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe. We will also continue to work with the Department of Health and Agency for Health Care Administration as we monitor and respond to this ever-changing situation,” continued the statement.