MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarket has confirmed one of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The employee worked at the store located at 9420 SW 56 Street in Miami.
According to a Publix spokesperson: “The store has completed a disinfection-level deep cleaning in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in addition to our daily cleaning and sanitation protocols. As part of Publix’s general response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers. It has also taken in-store measures, such as suspending food demonstrations, to focus on the health and safety of its associates, customers and community. Additionally, to allow time to conduct additional preventive sanitation, restock product on shelves for the next day and best serve its customers, Publix has adjusted all of its store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.”
Stores also have designated senior shopping hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m., which includes the pharmacy.
Publix is also installing plexiglass shields companywide at checkout, customer service and pharmacy registers.
