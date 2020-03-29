



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Traffic was backed up for miles along I-95 heading from Georgia to Florida on Sunday at a checkpoint screening motorists entering the state from areas experiencing substantial community spread of coronavirus.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a checkpoint to enforce a new order that travelers from certain states self-isolate for two weeks if they come to Florida.

Those states include New York, Louisiana, Connecticut and New Jersey.

DeSantis said Saturday he thought the checkpoint was set up in a way that would enable traffic to flow smoothly, but aerial video showed the expressway was backed up into Georgia Sunday afternoon.

Florida shut down the checkpoint for four hours.

The checkpoint reopened around 5:15 p.m. after the Florida Department of Transportation set up a new traffic cone pattern to improve the flow of vehicles coming through.

There is a second checkpoint on I-10 in Northwest Florida, targeting travelers from Louisiana.

Travelers who enter Florida at either of these checkpoints are being directed to weigh stations.

Depending on the route they have arrived by, motorists are then being allowed to proceed on the highway or pulled aside for further screening, the department said in a release Saturday.

Those entering the state will be required to complete a form that includes each traveler’s contact information and trip details, according to the release.

“Failure to complete the form and failure to follow any isolation or quarantine order from DOH are a violation of Florida law,” it says.

Travelers will be provided with a card containing contact information and guidance if they experience COVID-19 symptoms while in isolation.

The order does not apply to people performing military, emergency, health or infrastructure response, or people involved in any commercial activity.

FDOT says that commercial vehicles may bypass the coronavirus checkpoints by driving in the left lane.