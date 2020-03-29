



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another cruise ship crew member who fell ill onboard the Costa Favolosa off the coast of Miami was removed from the ship Sunday to be hospitalized.

The Coast Guard confirms it escorted a cruise ship tender from the Favolosa to shore to receive a higher level of medical care.

People wearing hazmat suits took the patient from the Coast Guard station in Miami Beach to Palm Springs General Hospital. Officials did not confirm whether the patient had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday March 26, more than a dozen crew members with respiratory issues from both the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp., were taken to three hospitals in Miami-Dade.

Remaining crew members were told to isolate in guest cabins.

Both ships remain off shore along with several other ships, which are taking turns docking at PortMiami before heading back off shore.

They are all there because they have nowhere to go.

No passengers are on any of them, only crew members.