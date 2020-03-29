



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has announced that an employee at the Broward Youth Treatment Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the FDJJ, the employee has been on leave for five days and will not return until medically cleared.

The FDJJ said all of the staff and the 27 youth at the center are asymptomatic.

As a result of the positive case, no additional youth will be admitted to the program until further notice.

Parents, guardians and staff have been notified of the positive case, the FDJJ said.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, the FDJJ issued an emergency order suspending visitation at all state-operated centers and programs until April 15.

