MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County schools gave out nearly 16,000 computers and tablets to students on Saturday.
The district is preparing for online classes because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Today was their second day of handing out computers adding to the 64,000 computers given out on March 20th.
The district says it wants to make sure all students have access to online classes.
“These loaner laptops are really gonna make a difference in teaching and learning and so our students are so excited. Our teachers are excited, and we’re excited as leaders of our school to be able to offer this and make this opportunity available so that instruction is not interrupted,” said Cassandra Robinson, principal of Dillard High School.
“I’m happy that the school is providing us with resources to complete our work even though we’re not in class,” said a student.
Broward school students were on spring break this past week, so the first day of online courses is on Monday.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
You must log in to post a comment.