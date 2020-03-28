



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An ICU nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital died Friday from the Coronavirus.

Araceli Burundi Ilagan worked at Jackson for 33 years.

A statement released by JMH reads: “Our Jackson Health System family is mourning the death of longtime Jackson nurse Araceli Buendia Ilagan, who recently died from complications of COVID-19. Araceli dedicated nearly 33 years of her life treating some of our most critically ill patients. During her long and storied career, she also mentored and trained other nurses, and was a champion for the profession. As we battle this global public health crisis, caregivers throughout the world are bravely serving on the frontlines, often putting their patients’ lives before theirs. These medical professionals – people like Araceli – are the true heroes, and we salute them all.”

Martha Baker, the head of the union who represents 5,000 Jackson doctors and nurses and other staffers was a friend of Araceli and had known her for years.

“Celi was one of our finest! She will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this very sad time. The richest country on earth can do better than this!”

It is not clear when or where she contracted the virus. She last worked at Jackson on Tuesday when she reportedly began showing symptoms.

