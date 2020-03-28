MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
FLORIDA: 3,763 confirmed cases
- Broward: 795
- Miami-Dade: 981
- Monroe: 18
- 503 hospitalized
- 54 deaths
- 47 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- 40,250 people tested
- 35,366 negative test results
UNITED STATES:
- 105,470 across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
- 1,710 deaths in US states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.
AROUND THE WORLD
- 177 countries/regions affected
- More than 621,636 infected around the world
- More than 28,658 deaths
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
