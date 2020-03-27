MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new mobile testing site for coronavirus will soon be up and running in southwest Miami-Dade.
It could open as early as Sunday in Tamiami Park.
Like nearly every other site, testing will be by appointment only for people 65 and older showing symptoms.
A field hospital is also being built nearby on the grounds of Miami-Dade’s Youth Fair. It will only open if the number of patients in the county suddenly skyrockets.
