MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new mobile testing site for coronavirus will soon be up and running in southwest Miami-Dade.

It could open as early as Sunday in Tamiami Park.

Like nearly every other site, testing will be by appointment only for people 65 and older showing symptoms.

A field hospital is also being built nearby on the grounds of Miami-Dade’s Youth Fair. It will only open if the number of patients in the county suddenly skyrockets.

