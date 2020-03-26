



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three new deaths from the coronavirus have been reported at the Atria Willow Woods Assisted Living Facility in Fort Lauderdale.

A total of six residents at the assisted-living facility have now died from COVID-19.

The assisted living facility released the following statement on Thursday:

“Sadly, we learned today that three residents who tested positive have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families of these residents during this difficult time.

As of March 26, in total, our community has had sixteen residents who tested positive, including the six who passed. We’ve also had eleven residents who tested negative. Three of those residents have since passed away, unrelated to COVID-19. We are awaiting the results for two other residents who have also been tested. We remain in close communication with our residents and families and continue to provide our support as we navigate this unprecedented situation together.

Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe. We will also continue to work with the Department of Health and Agency for Health Care Administration as we monitor and respond to this ever-changing situation.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the ALF did not impose the required safety requirements which allowed sick construction workers, hospital staff and food staff to enter the building.

