



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You could call it a compliance crackdown in Miami-Dade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Law enforcement has stepped up its efforts to make sure residents and businesses are following the county’s emergency order.

All non-essential businesses are supposed to be closed. Most are following that order. Those that are open should be practicing social distancing.

In Doral, Sergio’s Cuban Restaurant has added “6 feet apart” signs on their floors after Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez warned restaurants about social distancing at their cafecito windows.

Thursday morning, at the usual spot where customers sip on their coffee and gather, people were seen standing behind the signs. Employees at Sergio’s constantly cleaned the “ventanitas” and had hand sanitizer on deck. A gathering of more than 10 people was not seen.

Mayor Gimenez’s executive order limits public gathering to a maximum of ten people.

Since the order was put in place, many businesses throughout Miami have posted signs telling keep customers to keep six feet apart.

“Keep your distance six feet between all people. It is not a suggestion. It is now the rule of law,” said Mayor Gimenez.

Law enforcement has been making sure lines at restaurants and places that are open aren’t stacked up. They have also been making sure proper sanitary supplies are present. Under this executive order, restaurants can only accept orders for take-out or delivery.

Officials said failure to comply with an executive order is a crime. It’s a misdemeanor and it could lead to an arrest.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER