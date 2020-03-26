



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two cruise ships with sick crew members have brought them to South Florida.

The Costa Magica, just off of Government Cut, had eight sick cruise members.

Decked out in hazmat suits, they were put on two life boats and taken to the Coast Guard’s Miami Beach station. Several ambulances were waiting to transport the crew members.

The second ship Costa Favolosa, just off the upper Florida Keys, reportedly had seven sick crew members.

According to a statement from Miami-Dade County:

The U.S. Coast Guard is facilitating medical evacuations Thursday after requests were made by Costa Magica and Costa Favolosa for life-critical care ashore for multiple crew members presenting with respiratory symptoms consistent with pneumonia and bronchitis.

Both ships sail for Costa Cruises, which is owned by Doral-based Carnival Corporation.

Only crew members are on board the ships. Passengers were offloaded after at least eight on them tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Costa Cruises:

Costa Magica and Costa Favolosa will then remain outside the Port of Miami until Saturday when Costa Crociere is organizing flights to Europe and Asia to repatriate the majority crew members. According to the minimum safe manning chart only a small number will remain on board the two ships to perform all the necessary duties onboardfor the crossing.

It is worth noting that despite in the last weeks Costa struggled to find a feasible solution to allow its crewmembers to disembark in the safest condition possible and organize their trip back home, several ports in the Caribbean had not accepted the two ships. The final decision to call the Port of Miami has been finally taken with the final blessing of its parent company, Carnival Corporation & plc, and the cooperation of the United States Authorities.

The Company expresses all its appreciation and gratitude to the US Authorities and to Carnival Corporation for their support in this complex operation.