



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People all over South Florida are stepping up to help feed those who need it the most during the coronavirus crisis.

“In moments like this, it’s all about community,” said Gale Nelson, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami. “For a lot of these families, this is Spring Break. So when you think about the number of meals kids eat away from home, specifically at school… now’s the time to fill that gap.”

With businesses shutting down and people getting laid off, restaurants like Sushi Maki are partnering up with BBBS to fill the stomachs of the families in their program.

On Thursday, meals included chicken fried rice and pork buns. Families also received rotisserie chickens, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.

“A nice little balance. They won’t go hungry tonight. Not on our watch,” said Nelson.

Food distribution sites are popping up all over South Florida.

In Broward County, the sheriff’s department is working with Feeding South Florida, Deputies delivered food to seniors and others in need who can’t leave their homes.

At Golden Glades Park, cars lined up for the largest Farm Share event so far. More than 2,000 families were fed on Thursday and they didn’t even have to leave their cars.

“Farmers can’t sell products because restaurants are closed. They’re donating food to us, getting that through our warehouses to get to food distributions,” said Dennis Maytan, COO. “Agencies that are feeding seniors, schools, people that are unfortunate.”

Farm Share depends on funding from state departments, grants emergency relief and donors.

“I don’t think anyone’s prepared,” said Maytan. “I think the need is going to get bigger in the next few weeks, when people are not collecting paychecks.”

Maytan said they’ll have more food distribution events, which will be listed on their website, http://farmshare.org/.

“It’s a really great feeling, giving back to someone that needs it,” said Maytan. “I think it’s great. We’re blessed, my staff. We’re blessed for what we do.”

