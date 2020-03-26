FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County has issued a “Shelter in Place” order to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Emergency Order 20-03, issued by County Administrator Bertha states that:
“Individuals are strongly urged to remain home other than to engage in essential activities, which are the minimum activities necessary to conduct minimum business operations as defined…or to engage in or patronize essential businesses as defined…unless otherwise expressly exempted from the limitations of Broward County Administrator’s Emergency Order 20-01.”
All non-essential retail, nonprofit, and commercial business locations are ordered closed except to the extent necessary to perform minimum basic operations.
Essential businesses include healthcare providers, public health operations, hospitals, doctors’ offices, dentists’ offices, urgent care centers, mental health professionals, research and laboratory services, blood banks, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores, farms businesses that provide food and shelter to the needy, the media, gas station, marine fueling stations, automobile dealerships, auto repair shops, motorcycle and bicycle repair shops, banks and related financial institutions, insurance firms, pawnshops, hardware stores, and contractors and tradesmen, building management and maintenance and home security firms.
The list of “essential employees” includes first responders, public health workers, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, law enforcement personnel and related contractors, persons working for emergency services providers, and governmental employees.
Essential employees are exempt from any travel or other restrictions relating to COVID-19 that are issued by any local governmental entity, to the extent those activities are required for the employee to complete their duties.
Daily outdoor exercise with complies with social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control is allowed.
