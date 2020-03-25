



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An Ohio spring-breaker, whose comments on the coronavirus went viral after he brushed off the health risks of the virus saying “if I get corona, I get corona,” has issued an apology.

Brady Sluder was partying with his friends on Miami’s South Beach on March 17 when he made the now-infamous comments to a Reuters news crew.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while, about two months we’ve had this trip planned, two or three months, and we are just out here having a good time. And whatever happens, happens,” he said.

Sluder’s comments on coronavirus, in which he also said “I’m not going to let it stop me from partying'”, drew condemnation on social media where they were viewed by millions.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account on March 22, Sluder apologized, saying: “I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions.”

