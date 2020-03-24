



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open at Marlins Park Wednesday, but people who will be tested must schedule an appointment.

“Today we are setting up a county call center to screen calls and take appointments for testing,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said.

The hotline number is 305-499-8767.

The only people who can currently get tested at Marlins Park are those who are 65 years old and older with symptoms. If that senior is driven by someone to the testing site, that other person will also be tested in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus if anyone is positive.

The City of Miami plans to open two new testing sites. One will be at Charles Hadley Park and city leaders say another may be near Marlins Park.

“This partnership that we have gives residents at least the assurance that government is doing all that it can,” Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The City of Miami is also helping seniors who can’t make it to a drive-thru testing site and who may also have symptoms. The City of Miami Fire Rescue says it can show up to their homes.

“Once they go through the screening process, we will go out there and screen them there and we will bring that sample back to the lab and send it off to the lab, provide testing for that, give them the results,” Miami Chief Joseph Zahralban.

There’s no clear timeline on when and if the testing site will open to other age groups. County leaders admit its impossible to test everyone in the county, who would like to be tested. That’s why they’re stressing social distancing.

Remember, if you should up to Marlins Park, you won’t be tested. You must make an appointment.

An executive order in Miami-Dade is now in effect banning gatherings of 10 or more in public buildings, sidewalks, and streets.

The mayor says grocery stores and other places like them should adhere to social distancing rules. Including construction sites.

