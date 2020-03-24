MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Restaurants in South Florida, and across the country, who have been hit hard by the coronavirus have teamed up to get Americans to eat out – well, get take out at least.
They’re calling it “Great American Take Out Day.”
A coalition of restaurants, including Panera Bread, Jason’s Deli, and Veggie Grill, is calling on everyone in the nation to order out. Many are offering deals and free delivery.
The restaurant industry estimates it will lose up to seven million jobs over the next three months.
