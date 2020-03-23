



HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – In Miami-Dade, due to the coronavirus, only essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, convenience stores, and pharmacies are allowed remain open.

But there’s been some confusion about what businesses are considered essential.

Andrew Gottlieb had heard the news that only essential businesses like doctor’s offices were allowed to be open under the Miami-Dade mayor’s order last week. He was also grateful to find out that some businesses, like Beacon Auto Care In Doral, and Lowe’s in Hialeah, and Home Depot in west Miami-Dade, are still open.

“I have two propane tanks I am looking for,” said Gottlieb in Home Depot’s parking lot. “I am not going in, I am going to watch and make sure it’s not too crowded but I wanted to get out and about to a store to liven up my existence at home.”

Others, who were eager to find what they could at a Walmart store in west Miami-Dade, expressed mixed emotions.

“I am buying Lysol, other essential producers,” said Emmy Gomez.

When asked what she thought about the situation, she replied: “it’s terrible, it’s horrible.”

“We Americans are resilient and we will get through this together,” said fellow shopper A. J. Jimenez.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered the non-essential business to close last Thursday.

“Shops, beauty salons, spas, nail studios, sporting good stores, book stores, jewelry stores, malls, boutiques, toy stores, indoor amusement parks, social clubs, tennis clubs, golf courses,” Gimenez rattled off in a video detailing his emergency order.

“It’s during difficult times that a community shines. I realize these orders can be overwhelming for people but they are necessary,” he said.

The non-essential businesses were ordered closed based on stricter guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

The closures will remain as long as there’s a state of emergency in Miami-Dade or until the mayor issues a new order.

