MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

In order to keep you up-to-date and informed, we are keeping track of the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on March 23, 2020.

FLORIDA: 1,171 confirmed cases

    • 1,096 Florida residents
    • 14 deaths
    • Broward: 217
    • Miami-Dade: 227
    • Monroe: 1
  • 47 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • 11,270 people tested
  • 933 pending test results
  • 9,330 negative test results

UNITED STATES:

  • 35,200+ across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
  • 473 deaths in US states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.

    •  ROUND THE WORLD

    • 167 countries/regions affected
    • More than 353,690+ infected around the world
    • More than 15,400+ deaths

    TO AVOID GETTING SICK

    • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
    • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
    • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
    • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
    • Stay home when you are sick
    • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
    • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
    • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
    • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
    • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
    • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

    SYMPTOMS

    • Mild to severe respiratory illness
    • Fever
    • Cough
    • Shortness of breath
    • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
    • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

    CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

