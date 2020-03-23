



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami Beach has issued a “Safer at Home” emergency order, which calls on residents to limit all activities outside of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

“All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited, except to engage in essential activities,” the city’s statement read, in part.

READ: Miami Beach “Safer At Home” Emergency Order

The city is still allowing the following:

Essential Retail (groceries; medical care; restaurants – pick up, take out or delivery; banking)

Religious Activities (subject to social distancing)

Personal Support Activities (caring for family or friends)

Essential Work (to and from businesses permitted to remain open)

Over the last few weeks, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has taken several steps to limit gatherings.

The city had already ordered all bars, lounges, and entertainment venues close to prevent the spread of the disease.

Miami Beach has also ordered all hotels to check out guests by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23.

In addition to the closures, a citywide curfew is going into effect at midnight. The nightly curfew goes from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. until further notice.

