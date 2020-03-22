



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis made it clear that testing for the coronavirus has become a top priority for the state.

“I think it is very important that we expand the testing as much as possible. At this point, it’s just a matter of supply, not a matter of will,” he said.

A total of 13 people have died, including the first fatality in Palm Beach County. Nearly half of the state’s positive cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

But DeSantis stressed that the results should not cause undue concern.

“The vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for this,” DeSantis said.

WATCH: DeSantis Gives Coronavirus Update From Hard Rock Stadium Drive-Thru Test Site

DeSantis held the news conference at Hard Rock Stadium, where the National Guard opened a drive-thru testing site. On Sunday, they were only testing first responders. On Monday, they plan to expand it to people at least 65 years old who are showing symptoms of the illness.

RELATED: Locations Of Drive Through Testing Facilities In South Florida

According to state figures, more than 9,700 people have been tested for the virus. That’s more than most states, but less than New York.

The virus causes only minor flu-like symptoms in most people, who recover in a matter of weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health problems. Severe cases are often only able to breathe with respirators.

DeSantis has called for a ban on elective surgery, in part so hospital staff have enough personal protective equipment available for coronavirus patients.

Jared Moskowitz, the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, added that a field hospital had been built in Broward and one was being readied for Miami-Dade.

As for supplies, Moskowitz said the state has received a shipment of 300,000 N-95 masks which will go toward the most critical needs first. Within the next week, Moskowitz said, another 2 million masks are on the way.

DeSantis has not called for a “shelter in place” order, unlike governors in California, New York and Illinois, who have ordered such restrictive measures.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)