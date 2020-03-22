CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:35 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Cuba, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cuba is closing the island to tourists in a strict lockdown to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Starting Tuesday, tourists are no longer allowed to travel to the island.

Only Cuban citizens or foreign citizens who live there will be able to re-enter the country, but they will have to go into quarantine for 14 days first.

The lockdown is expected to last 30 days but could be extended.

While the tough measures will be hard on the island’s economy, which relies on tourism, officials there say that stopping the spread of the virus takes precedent.

Meanwhile, Cuban doctors and nurses arrives in Milan, Italy Sunday to assist in the fight against coronavirus. They are headed to the worst-affected region of Lombardy.

RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask 
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

Comments