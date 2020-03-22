



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cuba is closing the island to tourists in a strict lockdown to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Starting Tuesday, tourists are no longer allowed to travel to the island.

Only Cuban citizens or foreign citizens who live there will be able to re-enter the country, but they will have to go into quarantine for 14 days first.

The lockdown is expected to last 30 days but could be extended.

While the tough measures will be hard on the island’s economy, which relies on tourism, officials there say that stopping the spread of the virus takes precedent.

Meanwhile, Cuban doctors and nurses arrives in Milan, Italy Sunday to assist in the fight against coronavirus. They are headed to the worst-affected region of Lombardy.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER