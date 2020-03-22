CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Florida News, Florida State Parks, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — All Florida State Parks are closed starting Monday, March 23. In a late Sunday night tweet, the Department of Environmental Protection said limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity didn’t work.

The DEP tweeted those measures weren’t enough.

“Unfortunately, this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health. We appreciate your cooperation+understanding as we work to prioritize the welfare of our communities & staff. We will be providing updates to the public on our webpage & social media channels. We look forward to welcoming you to our award winning parks as soon as possible.”

There are 175 state parks in Florida including nature preserves, recreation areas and historic sites.

State parks located in South Florida include Big Baggs Cape Florida, Oleta River State Park, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and John U. Lloyd Beach State Park just to name a few.

