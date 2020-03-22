



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — From the staggering number of coronavirus cases, to possible new strains, to how to prepare your body in case you get infected, Nephrology specialist Dr. Parham Eftekhari talks to CBS4’s Frances Wang.

Q: The Governors of California and New York have said they believe a majority of their population will get sick with coronavirus. Is that really possible?

A: This is where social distancing is critically important and I think that those keeping a distance and avoiding this infection is important. This virus can stay in the air and on surfaces. It is contagious. New York spiked today, California is high. We [Florida] aren’t quite there but we want take precautions.

Q: What do you think of the videos and photos we’re seeing of people in Florida still out and about. Even Saturday, people were out partying on the water.

A: We’re still learning about different strains of this virus just like influenza. I think in the coming weeks, months, we’ll learn the different strains. Absolutely the young can get infected by this. The way I see it as a physician, everyone is at risk. We are learning so much about this virus we can’t take that change. You can really get sick and this is something we have to be careful of.

Q: For people who are social distancing and staying at home, are there things they can do to protect themselves?

A: I have a lot of diabetic and asthmatic patients. Patients with comorbid conditions are at high risk. There is some anxiety or a lot as we are staying home, so first of all, we’re not walking, we’re not working out, not exercising as much. That in itself leads to obesity, possible worsening diabetes and hypertension control. Take care of your health while you’re bunkered down, meaning avoid sugar eating, avoid alcohol heavy consumptions, avoid smoking because you’re anxious, avoid eating junk foods, frozen foods. You want to prepare your immune system to battle this in case you get this. Vegetables, fruits, vitamin C, vitamin D, keep a healthy lifestyle at home, so in case you do come across, you’re more prepared than if you were sedentary, not exercising and adopting terrible habits.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER