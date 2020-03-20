MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida has reached more than 500 COVID-19 cases across the state, and the death toll now stands at 10 with the passing of another person in Broward County.
This is the second death in Broward.
The first death was Richard Curren, 77, a resident of the Atria Willow Wood assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale.
As of Friday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m., there are 124 positive coronavirus cases in Broward, the most in the state, while Miami-Dade now has 113.
Demographically, 112 cases statewide involve people ages 60 to 69, the largest number in an age group. 29 cases involve people age 80 or older. One case involves a 6-year-old.
