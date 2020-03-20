FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A six-year-old child in Boca Raton is the youngest person in the state to test positive for the coronavirus.
The child, who attends Del Prado Elementary, has no symptoms and was last on campus March 13th. The child was not tested until four days later.
The school is being sanitized and the staff has been told to monitor for symptoms.
Florida’s health department reports more than four dozen children and teens across the state have tested positive.
