With Miami-Dade County Public Schools officially closing on Monday as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stopped by the studio to discuss the various measures he has implemented.
Those measure include the continuation of feeding students during the shutdown to the transition from classrooms to online learning.
In an effort to preach the practice of social distancing, Carvalho and “Facing South Florida” stand-in host David Sutta chatted at different locations within the studio.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
