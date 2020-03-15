



PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Voters from across South Florida are still taking part in early voting at polling stations across Broward and Miami-Dade County, amid the coronavirus concerns.

Saturday morning, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, alongside Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, were among those voters.

“It was a very efficient system. There actually was a little bit of a line, which I was glad to see,” said Wasserman Schultz.

Despite the increasing concerns of COVID-19 cases increasing in the state of Florida, Broward County with the most, Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz said it’s safe to vote at the polling sites.

“I am comfortable being out here casting my vote early and really want to encourage folks that if they are comfortable, they can have that confidence too,” she said.

Mayor Holness said they have worked closely with the supervisor of elections and the county to ensure all polling stations are sanitized on a regular basis.

“They have also made sure to not have it crowded inside,” said Holness.

Wasserman Schultz said it’s been an all hands on deck situation.

“Just back from Washington and I’m proud that we were able to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and we will be able to really help people who are dealing with some economic challenges,” said Wasserman Schultz.

Some precinct sites have been moved to different locations for March 17. The changes are fluid, so please visit browardsoe.org before you head out to vote.

