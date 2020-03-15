



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, we’re seeing more and more changes to daily life for both residents and tourists across Miami.

On Miami Beach, the city is toning down spring break by limiting traffic, reopening Ocean Drive and shutting down a three block stretch of beach every night beginning at 5 p.m.

“We’re closing the busiest portions of the beach and that’s between 7th and 10th Street. That’s where we’ve seen the largest amount of folks congregating,” said Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez. “And as you know, these largest concentrations is exactly what the CDC is recommending against.”

With schools in the county closing a week before their spring break, Miami Superintendent Alberto Carvalho helped distribute laptops and other electronic devices for remote learning.

“Every student who needs a device shall get a device. They’re in fact getting devices already. Over 32,000 have been distributed,” he said. “We have the ability to put in the hands of students Wi-Fi spots and connectivity.”

Carvalho said they even asked and received free Wi-Fi from Comcast Xfinity for everyone in the district for 60 days.

Of course, Miami-Dade County is also taking care of breakfast and lunch for students who rely on schools for their meals. That’ll begin Monday.

Meanwhile, food and supplies at local grocery stores continues to fly off the shelves.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez continues to document his coronavirus ordeal with a video journal. He says his family and staff were all tested. Each one of those coming back negative. Mayor Suarez also mentioned how he’s feeling.

“Today, I woke up with a little bit of cold sweats. I took another 500-mL Tylenol with breakfast. I feel good. I took a shower I feel refreshed,” he said.

At Miami International Airport, CBS4’s Mike Cugno caught up with passengers coming back from Spain, a country that went into complete lockdown because of the outbreak.

Spain has more than 6,000 cases, yet travelers from there said they aren’t being tested when they land in the U.S.

“I told them they have to test me… right now,” the traveler said.

