



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coronavirus is changing the way almost all of us live. That has companies around the globe finding new ways to stay in business.

“This is unique. We’re in a very unique circumstance at this point,” said Neelu Shruti, founder of Love Child Yoga in New York.

Shruti put a phone on the studio wall so she can stream classes to clients at home.

Love Child is stopping in-person classes on Monday. Everything will be streamed. “Continuing to offer this in an online model has definitely kept people engaged,” said Shruti.

Connecting remotely has become the new normal since the spread of this coronavirus.

The desks at the public relations firm InkHouse in the Boston area are empty. But employees are still working from home, including company executive Ed Harrison.

“I think people are relieved that we’re, you know, we’re taking a proactive approach,” he said.

And with companies around the world doing the same, it’s keeping the people who give businesses remote capabilities extremely busy.

“As you can imagine, the last three weeks we have been swamped,” said Brady Ranum, vice president of product and services at Dizzion.

The company, based in Colorado, has been adding bandwidth.

“We’re helping all sorts of companies not just here in Colorado, but really all over the globe,” Ranum said.

