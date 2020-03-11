



GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – The University of Florida and Florida State University are moving all of their classes on-line due to coronavirus concerns.

UF Provost Joe Glover sent a memo to academic deans recommending instructors to move their courses from face-to-face to electronic effective immediately, wherever possible.

While it is not yet a requirement, “there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and instructors are encouraged to transition now,” states the memo.

“As of now, the university is planning to deliver its usual summer sessions. However, it is possible that circumstances may require all courses to be delivered online.”

UF students who recently rallied for Israel at a conference with government officials were unknowingly exposed to two New York attendees who were later confirmed to have coronavirus, according to the Independent Florida Alligator.

AIPAC, or American Israel Public Affairs Committee, held its annual national policy conference in Washington, D.C, from March 1 to March 3. About 60 UF students were at the conference.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the University at this time.

Florida State University has announced that after Spring Break it will be moving to online classes March 23rd for a period of two weeks.

Earlier this week, FSU Provost Sally McRorie directed the university’s faculty and academic instructors to be ready to shift their courses from traditional campus-based, face-to-face classes to online and other alternate methods of delivery for the remainder of the semester following Spring Break.

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Miami-Dade, the University of Miami and Miami-Dade College are taking action to mitigate the potential risk of infection.

On Wednesday, university officials announced that effective Sunday, March 15th, through March 31st, all campus events or meetings with 50 or more attendees, including external events, are canceled. There are two exceptions, however. University athletics events will follow NCAA, ACC, and State of Florida guidelines. At this time no changes have been made to scheduled athletics events. Also, election polling on campus for the Florida primary will proceed on March 17th.

Commencement activities to be held May 7th, 8th, and 9th, will proceed as scheduled. Any changes to that schedule will be announced by April 15th.

While some universities have opted to go online for their course work, UM officials say classes will resume as scheduled on all university campuses on March 16th. However, they said they are preparing for the possibility of moving classes online, if necessary.

“We are working with deans and faculty members to prepare for the possibility of remote and virtual instruction for some (or possibly all) courses. As the spread of the virus is fast-changing, we will update the community with more definitive guidance as needed,” the university said in a statement.

Faculty members have been told to test the delivery of course materials via online learning platforms on Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19.

The university has also asked employees on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses (who are not part of the UHealth system) to work from home on Friday, March 13, as part of a practice test for staff to work remotely.

The university is prohibiting all international travel and domestic travel will now need the approval of a supervising dean or vice president.

Any member of the university community who traveled to or from China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, or Spain will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return. Students returning from these countries or areas must contact Student Health Service prior to coming to campus.

At Miami Dade College, classes will resume Monday, March 16th. As a precaution, the college is working on a plan to all faculty members up to speed should they have to teach online if the college is faced with campus and/or collegewide closure.

In the interest of safety, the college has decided to cancel all summer 2020 study abroad programs. All college-related student and employee travel, both domestically and internationally, have been canceled effective immediately.

Students and faculty are urged to check out the college’s website for the latest updates regarding health and safety precautions.

Florida International University is suspending all study abroad programs through Summer 2020 and imposing restrictions on international travel.

Classes at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens are running as scheduled, however, the University is informing the public it has a student in a precautionary quarantine after returning from Rome. The student does not have any symptoms, but he and his roommate and staff members who came into contact with him, are all under 14-day quarantine as a precaution.

Other universities which have already started canceling in-person classes replacing them with on-line classes include the University of Washington, Stanford University, Vanderbilt, and three New York universities, including Columbia, Hofstra, and Yeshiva.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Classes on campus are suspended, where possible. The school plans to hold online classes through April 10, the end of the second week of spring quarter. The school is moving to cancel nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people. Other system schools, including UC Davis, UC Riverside, and UC Santa Barbara are taking steps to mitigate possible impact.

Duke University: The university in Durham, North Carolina, suspended in-person classes immediately, officials said in a notice sent to students Tuesday night. Spring break for undergraduates has been extended until March 22 so people can prepare for online classes. Those who are out of town for spring break have been told they should not return to campus.

Purdue University: Online classes will begin March 23 and could stay in that format to the end of the semester, officials said. Students who left campus for spring break will be allowed to return.

Harvard University: Harvard University will begin transitioning to online classes by March 23, the first day of classes after spring break, due to challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, President Lawrence S. Bacow announced. Students are asked not to return to campus after the break in order to protect community health.

Amherst College: The Massachusetts school told students to leave campus for spring break by next Monday and to be prepared to work off-campus when they return for March 23 classes. Amherst canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.

University of California, Berkeley: The University of California, Berkeley has suspended most of their in-person classes as a proactive measure. In a letter sent to the campus community Monday, Chancellor Carol Christ said the changes will begin Tuesday and remain in effect through spring break, which ends March 29. All lecture courses, seminar instruction and exams will be offered through virtual options. Courses that must meet in person — such as labs, performing arts or physical education — are encouraged to minimize their in-person meetings.

Ohio State University has announced it is planning to suspend in-person classes effective immediately through at least March 30, according to a university-wide letter from OSU President Michael V. Drake. The University has given students the option of completing their courses online from home or remaining on campus with social distancing and other preventative measures in place.

Princeton University: Princeton, the Ivy League university located in New Jersey, said all lectures, seminars, and precepts will be moved to virtual instruction starting on March 23, after spring break, according to Princeton University President Chris Eisgruber. He encouraged students to consider staying home after spring break rather than returning to campus. The new policies will be in place through April 5 and will be reassessed as that date approaches.

Seattle University, which has a body of 7,200 students, said that classes will no longer be held in person starting Monday and extending until the end of the quarter. Classes in the School of Law, which is on a semester system, will be suspended until further notice, the university added.

University of Southern California is replacing in-person classes with online lectures and seminars from Wednesday to Friday as part of a preparedness test. “I emphasize that this is a test of our capabilities. The university is fully functional,” said Charles F. Zukoski, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

The University of California, San Diego announced plans to deliver all lectures and discussions remotely staring in Spring Quarter, which commences on March 25. The university is also urging events or meetings that are expected to have more than 100 people to be canceled or postponed. Courses will continue to meet in person for the last week of winter quarter, but instructors will not be grading based on attendance, the university said.