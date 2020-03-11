



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Basketball Association has suspended the season until further notice.

According to the NBA, the decision came after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league released the following statement:

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

League insiders have been reporting center Rudy Gobert is the player who tested positive.

The Miami Heat were playing the Charlotte Hornets when the NBA’s announcement dropped.

At the post-game press conference, the talk afterward had very little to do with the game.

“We just have to sit back and observe and monitor the situation,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Earlier in the day, the NCAA announced the upcoming championship events, including men’s and women’s March Madness games, will be played with no fans.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans, and, most importantly, our student athletes,” said NCAA president Mark Emmert.

