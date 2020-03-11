



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

According to the Florida Department of Health, a 56-year-old male tested positive and is being isolated. The FDOH said this is a travel-related case.

The Miami-Dade case was one of three new ones in the state announced by the Florida Department of Health.

The other two were a 70-year-old male in Broward County and a 63-year-old male who is a New York resident currently in St. Johns County.

The FDOH said the individual in Broward case, which marks the county’s fifth, attended an emergency medical services conference in Tampa. He is being isolated while the epidemiological investigation is underway.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in Florida to 31, with 23 of those cases being Florida residents.

As a result, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed a state of emergency Wednesday night in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed Miami-Dade County’s first case of #Coronavirus (COVID-19). In light of this, and of the @WHO declaring a COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve signed an emergency declaration that goes into effect Thursday in #OurCounty. pic.twitter.com/Mboyu5bG2B — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) March 12, 2020

According to the mayor, the state of emergency will go into effect on Thursday.

