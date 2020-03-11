



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Precaution, not panic, is being urged as South Florida works to tackle the ever-changing situation due to the coronavirus.

Late Tuesday night, the Florida Department of Health announced eight new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with seven of the cases described as “travel-related” and involving Florida residents.

None of the new cases are in South Florida.

Three of the new cases involved residents of Collier County. The eighth case involves a Georgia resident who is in Florida. According to the state, all individuals are being appropriately cared for and isolated.

Florida now has 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Broward County enacted a state of emergency to help it gather resources needed to address coronavirus.

“I think that there are going to be more of these cases. Everybody knows it. To hide our head in the sand just doesn’t make sense. So let’s be as complete and holistic at this and get as much information out there,” said Broward Commissioner Michael Udine.

There are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Broward.

The Florida Health Department released a statement stating, “Three of the cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services.”

Metro Cruise Services is a company that operates in Port Everglades and is responsible for guiding people off the ships.

“We were unaware that any of our part-time employees were sick until we were notified by the authorities,” said Metro Cruise Services President Anthony Newman. “We then immediately notified all of our Port Everglades employees that one of their associates had tested positive and advised them that, if they have any symptoms, they should seek medical assistance and not report to work. We are assisting all relevant governmental agencies with their inquiries and instructions. The health and safety of our workforce and those they encounter remain our top priority. We will be making no further statements at this time.”

State health officials say they want to talk to Metro Cruise Services employees who had contact with the employees who tested positive in order to monitor them.

Wednesday morning, the Caribbean Princess returned to Port Everglades after being forced to stay off the coast. The ship was allowed to dock after two crew members, who were transferred to that ship from another ship with confirmed coronavirus cases, tested negative for the virus.

Elsewhere, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders did not have primary night rallies because of coronavirus concerns. And on the heels of the Ultra Music Festival being canceled in Miami, a much bigger music event, Coachella in California, is now officially postponed from April until October.