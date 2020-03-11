



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will move forward with its regularly scheduled home opener on Saturday despite concerns over the coronavirus.

The team said it is in touch with health officials and will provide additional hand sanitizer stations around its facilities.

The team though asked that anyone who feels ill not attend a public event.

The full statement below:

“Inter Miami CF is moving forward with our regularly scheduled events, including the home opening game on March 14, but the safety of our community remains a top priority. We are working closely with Broward County, MLS and local health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust as needed. As a proactive measure, we are preparing to add additional hand sanitizer stations around our facilities ahead of our events; however, we encourage everyone to use their best judgment. Please remain vigilant, continue monitoring developments, take proper preventative actions and do not attend public events if you feel ill.”

In a joint statement from the MLS, NBA, NHL and MLB, professional sports teams will be closing access to locker rooms to all nonessential personnel, including the media, in an abundance of caution during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Golden State Warriors then announced that the team’s Thursday night game against the Brooklyn Nets will be held without fans in San Francisco’s Chase Center.

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time,” the team’s statement read.

In Europe, soccer clubs have started postponing matches. Italy has gone as far as suspending all sporting events in the country through April 3.

