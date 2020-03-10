



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – The Florida Department of Health has announced a new positive case of coronavirus in Broward, bringing the total number in the count to four.

Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that a 69-year-old female from Broward tested positive for the disease. The woman has since been isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The health department released a statement stating “three of the cases are connected to or employed by metro cruise services.” Metro Cruise Services is a company that operates Port Everglades.

The health department has been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They recommend employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades self-isolate at home if they have had any contact with any of the three individuals.

Winsone Dixon, a cruise shuttle operator, says it’s frightening and she’s taken precautions.

“I spray my down with Lysol before they come in and when they leave I spray it out, I use hand sanitizer each time I make contact or hold any cash in my hand,” she said.

State health officials announced earlier that three Broward County men, ages 65, 67 and 75, had tested positive; the news release didn’t specify which of these men are the other two company employees.

Health officials also recommend any person who is experiencing symptoms and has traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their physician and self-isolate for fourteen days.

There are now 13 confirmed cases of Florida residents and one none resident with the coronavirus in the state. There are also five cases of Florida residents with coronavirus who are not in the state.

The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms in most people. However, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within weeks.

