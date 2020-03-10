MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s a one-two punch for those holding tickets for the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.
The first blow came last week when the Miami officials announced they were canceling the festival, along with Calle Ocho, due to concerns over the coronavirus. Both events draw thousands of people every year.
On Monday organizers delivered the second blow – no refunds. Instead, the 2020 tickets can used to enter either the 2021 or 2022 event.
“ALL tickets purchased will, of course, remain valid and will be honored at either the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami event, at your option,” according to an email sent to ticketholders. “You will have 30 days to choose which Ultra Miami event you want to attend. Additionally, we are also working to offer a digital online Ultra experience as soon as possible.”
The email also listed free add-ons available to Ultra ticket holders including an exclusive main stage headline DJ performance and a $250 merchandise credit.
In canceling the events, Miami officials said they had to put public safety ahead of money.
So far, the state’s health department has identified at least 15 cases in the state, including four cases in Broward. Two have turned deadly, one near Pensacola, the other near Fort Myers.
