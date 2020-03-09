



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s tourism economy is starting to feel the negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are activating a hotline to assist with tourism,” said Rolando Aedo with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Miami-Dade tourism officials, elected officials, restaurant operators and hotel executives met Monday to evaluate the looming economic challenges.

“There have been a lot of cancellations. Hotels are trying to make it up by lowering rates. I think the fears of virus have caused people change travel plans,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales.

Tourism is the life blood of South Florida, creating 150,000 jobs and generating an $18 billion impact for the local economy.

Now, major events are being canceled, such as Ultra and the Calle Ocho Festival. The same goes for some conventions.

“By the way the goal, we are not using the word cancellations,” Aedo said. “We are using the word postponement.”

Hotel and restaurant owners are pledging to sanitize their properties.

This comes in the midst of a confusing announcement from the Florida Department of Health.

The International Travel Advisory first stated that anyone who has traveled internationally should self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States.

However, the state advisory was corrected stating self-isolation and social distancing is only mandatory if you’ve traveled to a country under a Level 3 Health warning.

According to the CDC, countries with a Level 3 travel health notice include:

China

Iran

Italy

South Korea

Fourteen days of isolation for any traveler would be a disaster for Florida tourism.

