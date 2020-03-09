



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health said a third presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Broward County is related to Port Everglades.

On Monday morning, health officials said two of the presumptive positive cases are related to the Port.

The third patient, who is isolated, is a 67-year-old man. He remains in isolation, officials said.

The announcement was made via Twitter:

The Florida Department of Health announces a new positive #COVID19 case in Broward County. This individual is a 67 year old male who is currently isolated. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 8, 2020

On Friday evening, health officials said a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were identified as presumptive positive coronavirus cases.

According to officials, the 65-year-old man works at Port Everglades in a job “related to the cruise industry.”

State health officials say there have been two deaths in Florida as a result of the coronavirus. Twelve other Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 108 are still waiting results.