WATCH LIVECBS4 News At Noon
Filed Under:Broward County, Coronavirus, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health said a third presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Broward County is related to Port Everglades.

On Monday morning, health officials said two of the presumptive positive cases are related to the Port.

The third patient, who is isolated, is a 67-year-old man. He remains in isolation, officials said.

The announcement was made via Twitter:

On Friday evening, health officials said a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were identified as presumptive positive coronavirus cases.

According to officials, the 65-year-old man works at Port Everglades in a job “related to the cruise industry.”

RELATED:
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask 
Here’s How To Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands
Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers
List Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

State health officials say there have been two deaths in Florida as a result of the coronavirus. Twelve other Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 108 are still waiting results.

Comments