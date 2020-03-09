



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All attention is on the coronavirus outbreak, which is making it easy to forget the toll the flu is taking on Americans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 20,000 Americans have died of the flu this season, including 136 children.

The CDC’s most recent flu report said that as of February 29, hospitalization rates among children aged 4 and under were the highest on record at this point in the season, surpassing rates reported during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. The 136 children’s deaths also mark the highest on record since the 2009 pandemic.

In all, the CDC estimates about 34 million people have gotten the flu so far this season and 350,000 have been hospitalized.

The agency also reminded the public that this year’s flu vaccines are extremely effective.

According to preliminary estimates from the CDC, Flu vaccines are reducing doctor visits related to flu by 45% overall and 55% in children.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surpassed 600.

The new COVID-19 disease was blamed for at least 22 deaths in the U.S. – a fraction of the nearly 4,000 victims listed worldwide.

