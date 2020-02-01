



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What is described as the largest celebrity charity event is taking place Saturday night on Star Island in a $65 million waterfront mansion in Miami Beach.

It is the star-studded and exclusive “Big Game Big Give” party, at the Oasis House, owned by Stuart Miller of the Lennar Corporation.

The cocktail party will be co-hosted by famed filmmaker Michael Bay, and Breaking Bad star’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The evening will treat guests to a live performance by Academy Award winning actor and singer Jamie Foxx. Pro Football Hall of Famer and social activist Jim Brown will be honored with a philanthropic award, presented by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis. Hall of Fame sportscaster Lesley Visser will host the red carpet.

The event will also feature celebrity performances, surprise appearances, a live auction, curated cocktail stations, a CBD wellness area and catering by award-winning chef Adrianne Calvo. This year’s theme for the event is “Miami Through the Decades” showcasing sculptures by renowned artist Michael Kalish and large-scale, neo-pop art pieces from artist Peter Tunney.

There is a private invite-only CBD-focused dinner and drinks for 50 select celebrities and VIPS in the 1930’s historic home, which overlooks Biscayne Bay.

The main house has 17 thousand square feet, seven bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a guest house, which is an additional 6,000 square feet with two more bedrooms.

Plus, there are two gigantic mesh head sculptures which sit at the edge of the pool.

Mark Pollick is the founder of The Giving Back Fund, a national nonprofit that creates and manages charitable foundations and philanthropic projects for wealthy people like celebrities, athletes, and corporations.

“This is a harder ticket to get, then to get into the Super Bowl. It’s the most exclusive party. It’s called “Big Game Big Give.” This is an event that raises a lot of money for charity, both local and national,” Pollick explained to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

To date, “Big Game Big Give” has raised more than $10 million for worthwhile causes around the world.

The gala is thrown every year in the Super Bowl’s host city and money raised from this event will benefit local Miami nonprofits including Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Tickets run $3,000 apiece and the organization is hoping to break their record of $1.6 million, which was set in Phoenix a few years ago.

Docked outside the house will be a newly designed $10 million, 90-foot yacht that VIP guests will have access to board for the very first time.