



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is an extraordinary 17,000 square foot Star Island waterfront home where celebrities and athletes alike will descend for a Super Bowl party this weekend.

Both in size and asking price, $65 million, 22 Star Island is the largest and most expensive home ever featured in Living Large.

David Solomon of Berkshire Hathaway calls the home “jaw-dropping.” It is owned by Stuart Miller of the Lennar Corporation.

“This main house has 17 thousand square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a guest house which is an additional 6,000 square feet with 2 more bedrooms,” said Solomon to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

There are 500 celebrities and guests expected to attend the exclusive “Big Game Big Give” party on Saturday night, the night before Super Bowl 54.

Mark Pollick is the founder of The Giving Back Fund.

“This is a harder ticket to get, then to get into the Super Bowl. It’s the most exclusive party. It’s called “Big Game Big Give.” This is an event that raises a lot of money for charity, both local and national,” Pollick explained.

Big-name celebrities attend and host every year. This year, it is Director Michael Bay.

Tickets run $3,000 apiece and the organization is hoping to set a new record.

“Well, our record is $1.6 million in Phoenix a couple of years ago, that was one night. We hope to set a record here in Miami. Miami is a philanthropic city,” he said.

Solomon begins the tour outside where there is a stunning, hotel-sized heated pool with a living room style sunken fire pit, and a pool bar with swim-up access to the stools.

There’s a full outside kitchen and pizza bar. Everything is framed by stunning art, plus two gigantic mesh head sculptures sit at the edge of the pool.

“They are by artist Jaume Plensa. The owner loves this art and collects them and he said when you do my pool make sure there’s a beach entry where my sculpture heads can fit,” Solomon explained.

Back inside, a dramatic 30-foot tree rises through the entrance room of the house.

“This is a Guiana chestnut tree, and what’s so amazing is you get it from all 3 angles. So when you get to the rooftop it’s sprucing up on top. On the second floor you see it as well,” he said.

The living room is contemporary and warm.

The wine room features more than 600 bottles and an oversized onyx bar.

They skip the elevator and walk to the second floor past the growing tree and the sitting room into the master suite.

“What a magnificent master suite,” said Petrillo.

“It is. You’ll see the TV comes out of the ceiling with a push of a button, and outside on the balcony is a complete sunken living room,” Solomon pointed out.

The master bath has a super large steam shower and just outside the bathroom, there’s a private pool.

The gigantic closet just for her” starts with a safe room, wide open closet with hidden hanging space, marble center island and a “shoe salon,” where shoes are pulled out of large wooden drawers.

22 Star Island, where even the stars who’ve seen it all, can’t help but be awed. It’s priced at $65 million.

