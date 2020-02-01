Record-Breaking $123 Million Worth Of Counterfeit Super Bowl Merchandise Seized In 'Operation Team Player'An estimated $123 million worth of counterfeit sports goods have been seized by federal authorities for teams playing in the Super Bowl in Miami.

Kaepernick's Super Bowl Close Call Has Lasting Impact On NFLSeven years ago at the Super Bowl, history was made when a 49ers receiver, unable to break free from the prying hands of a harassing cornerback, could not grab a pass on fourth-and-goal that would have given San Francisco the go-ahead score late in the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kanye West Held Sunday Service At Bayfront ParkThousands of people attended Kanye West's Sunday service at the FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park.

All Eyes On Miami For Super Bowl 54 And Security Is TightAll eyes are on Miami and on Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday night's Super Bowl 54.

'I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing', Lady Gaga On Halftime ShowLady Gaga had a message for this year's Super Bowl halftime show performers during her performance Saturday night at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show at Meridian at Island Gardens.

Super Bowl Forecast: Plenty Of Sun, Cooler TempsSuper sunny weather expected for Super Bowl Sunday with highs around 70 and a dry northwest breeze.

Super Bowl 54 Crowds Create Traffic Snarls Whether you are going to the Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl 54 or South Beach to watch the game, get ready to wait.

Star-Studded 'Big Game Big Give' Fundraiser Takes Place In $65M Star Island MansionWhat is described as the largest celebrity charity event is taking place Saturday night on Star Island in a $65 million waterfront mansion in Miami Beach.

Lady Gaga Fans Enjoy Super Saturday Night Concert, Unlike Cancelled Harry Styles ConcertOne day after stormy weather led the Miami Fire Department to cancel a Harry Styles concert at the last minute, music fans lined back up outside the same venue, to be the first in line to see Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl Forecast: Rain Moves Out, Super Weather On Tap For Super Bowl SundayNo more rain for South Florida as a cold front moves through the area and cooler drier air moves in.

Inside Law Enforcement's Security Hub In Miami Gardens Ahead Of Super Bowl 54Security surrounding Super Bowl 54 in Miami is super tight. The vast security effort around the game is being overseen by multiple command posts supported by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Sea Of Brake Lights In Miami Beach As Crowds Gather Ahead Of Super Bowl 54Popular vacation destination South Beach is hosting many visitors Super Bowl weekend and those large crowds means more cars on the road.

Super Bowl Experience Winding Down In Miami Beach Convention CenterSaturday’s rain did not stop thousands of people from taking part in the final day of the Super Bowl Experience inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

'There’s Something About The Pride And Passion': Handmade Wilson Footballs Will Be Used In Super Bowl 54The Super Bowl is the biggest game in the world using a football that’s produced in the smallest factory on the planet.

Super Bowl Weekend In Miami Is About More Than Just Football For Make-A-Wish KidsSome people can only dream about the day they get to meet a famous athlete, or even get a ticket to a big game like the Super Bowl, but that dream became reality Saturday for two football super fans and it was all thanks to Make-a-Wish.

First 5G Super Bowl Will Offer Glimpse Into Future Of Sports TechThe fans pouring into Miami for Sunday's Super Bowl have even more to look forward to this year than the action on the field.

Stoneman Douglas Players Take Part In Super Bowl Rehearsal At Hard Rock StadiumWhen the NFL needed football players to help out in a rehearsal for the Super Bowl, players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were happy to oblige.

Torrential Rains Overshadowed Post Malone Pre-Super Bowl ShowMother Nature did not play nice for a couple of pre-Super Bowl concerts Friday night.