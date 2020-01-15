MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Super Bowl LIV is almost here, when hundreds of thousands of people descend on our community to eat, drink, play, and watch the biggest football game of the year at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
There are numerous events spread out all across Miami, from Bayfront Park’s Super Bowl Live to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Miami Beach will be a hot spot in the days leading up to the Big Game and Miami Beach Police are ready.
In addition to working making sure visitors and residents are safe, officers are sporting new badges.
The department tweeted out images of their new custom NFL Super Bowl badges.
The badges are either gold and blue or silver and blue and purchased by individual officers.
The commemorative badges were designed to celebrate the NFL’s 100th season.
Super Bowl LIV in 2020 is Miami’s 11th Super Bowl—a record in Super Bowl history.
