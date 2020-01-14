



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Before Super Bowl 54 arrives in the Magic City, there are plenty of parties, events, and concerts happening in Miami before the Big Game.

Here’s a list to help you navigate the Super Bowl party scene.

WHAT: This is the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s free-to-the-public fan village with a week of family-friendly activities, concerts, fireworks, meet and greet and autograph sessions with your favorite NFL players and tons of fun leading up to Gameday.

WHEN: Saturday, January 25 – Saturday, February 1 (Closed Jan. 29).

WHERE: Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

PRICE: Free

For more info and hours of operation, visit www.miasbliv.com

WHAT: The Super Bowl Experience is an interactive theme park for football fans. Visitors can get autographs with NFL players, participate in youth football clinics, buy merchandise, take part in a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens. It also features personalized digital photos, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display, and photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

WHEN: Saturday, January 25 – Sunday, January 26 and Wednesday, January 29 – Saturday, February 1

HOURS

Saturday, January 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Sunday, January 26: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Monday, January 27: CLOSED

Tuesday, January 28: CLOSED

Wednesday, January 29: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Thursday, January 30: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. 40 for adults, FREE for kids

Friday, January 31: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $40 for adults, FREE for kids

Saturday, February 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $40 for adults, FREE for kids

WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center; 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach.

PRICE: Tickets range from $20 – $60. Buy tickets here.

Click here for more info:

WHAT: – Super Bowl Opening Night is the national kick off for Super Bowl LIV festivities. Players and coaches take part in a press conference. Fans are able to go down onto the field to celebrate with cheerleaders and team mascots, collect autographs from NFL players and Legends, immerse yourself in the media frenzy from up-close viewing locations, take advantage of unique photo opportunities, and more!

WHEN: Monday, January 27, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami.

PRICE: $25 General Admission Tickets. Buy tickets here

For more info, visit Super Bowl Opening Night

WHAT: Super Bowl Music Fest is a 3-day concert event where artists such as Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will perform.

WHEN: Thursday, January 30- Saturday, February 1, 8 p.m.

WHERE: AmericanAirlines Arena, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

PRICE: Ticket prices start at $50.

For more info, visit www.superbowlmusicfest.com

WHAT: An evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages. Featuring award winning artist and NFL players testimonials.

WHEN: Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2 Avenue, Miami.

PRICE: Tickets start at $38. Buy tickets here.

Click here for more information.

WHAT: Top celebrities in music, entertainment and sports take part in an epic flag football game on Miami Beach.

WHEN: Thursday, January 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Flamingo Park, 1200 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach

PRICE: General Admission $40, $75 VIP, $125 VIP with Meet & Greet. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit The Celebrity South Beach Bowl

WHAT: Cardi B headlines the Vewtopia Music Festival. Other artists such as Chris Brown, Migos, and DaBaby are set to perform as well.

WHEN: Friday, January 31- Saturday, February 1, Gates open 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami

PRICE: Two day passes start at $99 (General Admission). Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit www.vewtopia.com

WHAT: Super Fan Fest celebrates the Big Game with tailgating, sports bars, football activities, live music and more in the heart of Wynwood. .

WHEN: Thursday, January 30 – Sunday, February 2

HOURS:

Thursday, January 30, 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Friday, January 31, 4 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Saturday, February 1, 12 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Sunday, February 2, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

WHERE: The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami.

PRICE: Free

Click here for more information.

WHAT: Celebration will be held in a specially constructed venue on Virginia Key along the coast of Biscayne Bay. Post Malone is headlining along with DJ Irie, Zack Bia and more.

WHEN: Friday, January 31, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

WHERE: 4200 Rickenbacker Causeway

PRICE: Tickets start at $500. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit here.

WHAT: Megastar Lady Gaga will perform at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night celebrating the event’s milestone 10th anniversary the evening before the Big Game.

WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Meridian at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

PRICE: $375 (General Admission) Buy tickets here.

Click here for more information.

WHAT: Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hosts his inaugural Gronk Beach music festival featuring Rick Ross, Flo Rida, DJ Carnage, Kaskade, Diplo, and 3LAU. Plenty of food and drinks too!

WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m

WHERE: North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

PRICE: Tiers 1 – 5 sold out, Tier 6: $399.99, Tier 7: $499.99. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit www.gronkbeach.com

WHAT: Carnival-style DJ party hosted by NBA star and former Miami Heat player, Shaquille O’Neal. Artists set to perform are Miami legends Pitbull, Diddy and Tiesto, along with Diplo, DaBaby, Carnage and Shaq himself as DJ Diesel.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

WHEN: Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami

PRICE: Tickets start at $299.99. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit www.shaqsfunhouse.com

WHAT: Sports Illustrated’s annual marquee event features hot musical acts The Black Eyed Peas (sans Fergie), Marshmello, Da Baby and DJ Irie.

WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Fountainbleau, 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

PRICE: Tickets from $500. Buy tickets here

For more info, visit SportsIllustratedTheParty.com.

WHAT: Taste of the NFL is a premier food and wine event where guests can enjoy dishes from over 32 of America’s top chefs, plus meet and get pictures and autographs from current NFL players, Hall of Famers and legends. The ‘Party with a Purpose’ also raises awareness and funds for hunger-relief organizations, including Feeding America and its affiliates nationwide.

WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 7:00 pm

WHERE: The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood.

PRICE: Tickets are $700. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit www.tasteofthenfl.com

WHAT: This “Havana Nights” themed event features headliners The Chainsmakers, Miami’s own Rick Ross and Lost Kings. It all takes place at an exclusive waterfront venue built from the ground on Virginia Key.

WHEN: Saturday, February 1,10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

WHERE: On The Water at Virginia Key

PRICE: $250 – $3,000. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit here.

WHAT: On Game Day Sunday, the Players Tailgate at the Super Bowl is the landmark Super Bowl Pre-Game party, featuring over 30 active NFL players and celebrities, open premium bars, and all-you-can-eat gourmet dining. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri returns as host for the 2020 Players Tailgate.

WHEN: Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m. to kickoff

WHERE: NW 27th Avenue & 191st Street next to the 24 Hour Fitness gym.

PRICE: $875. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit 2020 Players Tailgate Miami

WHAT: The largest and most comprehensive exhibition on America’s favorite sport. Gridiron Glory presents a panoramic view of the story of professional football – from its humble beginnings in the early 20th century to the cultural phenomenon it is today. Features more than 200 awe-inspiring artifacts, rare photographs, one-of-a-kind documents, spectacular footage from NFL films, interactive displays and the seven-pound sterling silver Vince Lombardi Trophy.

WHEN: Runs through February 9. Closed on Mondays

WHERE: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 West Flagler Street, Miami

PRICE: $10 for adults, $8 seniors, and students, $5 children (6-12), under 6 FREE. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit their site here.