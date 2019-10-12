Comments
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) — The Vienna Cafe and Bistro in Cooper City is an elegant and charming eatery owned by Hector and Sandra Guerra.
What started out as a coffee and tea house in 2004 is now a full on European style eatery fit for a queen, and you’ll spot her and the rest of The Royal Family in various locations throughout the restaurant.
Every day, high tea is served on fine China from Sandra’s mother’s personal collection.
The menu is very European with a flair towards English. They do classic British dishes like Yorkshire Pie, Bangars and Mash and also Viennese and French dishes.
But for today’s Digital Bite, it’s the very french Shrimp and Lobster Crepes with fresh asparagus.
Recipe: Shrimp and Lobster Crepes
- 2 fresh 4-5″ round crepes
- 4 large white shrimp (cleaned)
- 4 oz lobster tail and claw meat
- 3 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion
- 1 Tbsp finely chopped celery
- 3 oz white wine
- 4 oz cream
- Old Bay seasoning
- Chopped basil and Italian parsley
- Shaved parmesan and micro shiso for garnish
Directions
- Heat up 2 crepes on low in a nonstick sauce pan.
- Combine butter, garlic red onion, celery in a saucepan on medium heat.
- Add the white wine and cream.
- Add the basil and parsley.
- Let them simmer 2 minutes until sizzling.
- Take the cut room temperature lobster and shrimp and place them on top of crepes on a plate.
- Pour the sauce over the crepes. Roll them and add the shaved parmesan and micro shiso for garnish.
