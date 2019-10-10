



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You’ll feel like you’ve flown across the pond without any jet lag at Vienna Cafe and Bistro in Cooper City.

This elegant and charming eatery is owned by Hector and Sandra Guerra.

What started out as a coffee and tea house in 2004 is now a full-on European style eatery fit for a queen, literally.

Queen Elizabeth looks over her guests while the other members of the Royal family are showcased throughout.

All of the china is from Sandra’s personal collection. Pieces her mother was always cautious about.

“Save it for best, it was only for best. Now, that she’s passed, we get to use to every day,” said Sandra.

From fine china to lace topped tablecloths and even live entertainment several nights a week, Vienna Cafe is a world away and the guests come from all over to eat here.

“We have people that come in every day of their lives sometimes 2 and 3 times a day. The guests say we feel like we’ve been transported to Europe with no passport required,” she said laughing.

So how is the food?

“It’s European. We have French crepes, and it’s very English too. We do famous dishes like Yorkshire Pie, Bangers and Mash and Viennese dishes as well,” Sandra explained.

Sandra and CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo begin with High Tea. Fourteen teas imported from England are served daily.

“It’s all different finger sandwiches with homemade scones and Devonshire cream and petit fours,” said Sandra.

“I just could be sitting in this beautiful restaurant in London because that’s what it feels like,” said Petrillo experiencing High Tea.

They move onto butternut squash soup.

“It has a little ginger, and garlic and finished with creme fresh. It’s our most popular soup,” said Sandra.

“It’s sweet, warm and creamy. That’s a delicious soup,” said Petrillo.

They taste the elegant and delicate Chilean Seabass with linguine quarto Fromage (4 kinds of cheese) and then shrimp and lobster crepes with fresh asparagus.

“The taste of the creme and sweetness of the shrimp compliments the savory of the lobster,” said Sandra.

“It tastes wonderful. The sauce is not heavy and then that thin crepe is really delicious,” said Petrillo.

Vienna Cafe and Bistro, where great service and fine dining come together for a royally fun time in Cooper City.

Vienna Cafe and Bistro is open Tuesday through Sunday, serving breakfast lunch and dinner and brunch on Sunday.

For more info, go to www.viennacafeandbistro.com