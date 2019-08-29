



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic, South Floridians are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst and getting hurricane preparations in order. That includes getting food, gas and other supplies, so the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is working to make sure you don’t get ripped off.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has opened the Price Gouging Hotline.

Investigators are prepared and ready to respond to any and all complaints of price gouging given the potential hazard posed by Hurricane Dorian.

“Now that the Governor has declared a state of emergency, price gouging is a criminal offense. We are joining efforts with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat any greedy individuals and businesses that may use tragic events like a hurricane to take advantage of our community’s fundamental needs by unnecessarily hiking prices to outrageous levels,” commented State Attorney Fernandez Rundle. “Greedy actions will not be tolerated before, during, or after any natural disaster.”

To report any suspicion of price gouging, call the State Attorney’s Hotline at 305-547-3300.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has also activated the states price gouging hotline. That number is 866-9-NOSCAM or 866-966-7226.

“The state of emergency has been extended to include all 67 counties in Florida in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. You should be taking steps now to ensure you are prepared for the storm and the possibility of days without electricity. I have extended Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to all 67 counties in an effort to prevent gouging, so Floridians can afford essential items now. Please report gouging to my office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or download our new reporting app—NO SCAM,” said Moody in a statement.