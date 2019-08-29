



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “All Miami-Dade County services continue normal operations.” That is the word Thursday from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez who adds now is the time to being early preparations.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Mayor Gimenez stressed the importance of residents to start checking your supplies, test your generators, get fuel for those generators and top off your vehicle’s gas tanks. You should also get your medication refills if necessary.

Grocery stores are having a run on food, water and other supplies which is a good thing but Mayor Gimenez stresses you don’t need to spend money on water.

“You don’t need to go out and buy water. Miami-Dade’s tap water is just fine,” says Gimenez. “Just open up the tap. It’s fine, it’s plenty, it’s free.”

WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian

Gimenez says the County will not be picking up last minute tree trimmings so if you have any, you’ll have to bring them to a local trash and recycling center.

If you live in a surge zone, you must have an evacuation plan.

Miami-Dade surge planning zone maps are available here.

RELATED: DOWNLOAD THE CBS4 HURRICANE GUIDE

All residents and businesses, while not in immediate danger, should check their disaster kits, review their hurricane plans and remain alert to new information and instruction about the developing storm.

In addition, the State Attorney’s Office have activated it’s price gouging hotline. The number is 866-9-NOSCAM or 866-966-7226.

If you you’d like to report someone price gouging, just call that number.