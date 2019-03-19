



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Robert Kraft has been offered a plea deal by Florida prosecutors that would allow him to avoid prostitution charges, along with other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a Jupiter massage parlor.

The Palm Beach State Attorney confirmed Tuesday it has offered Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders.

Spokesman Mike Edmondon said the men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours community service, attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and pay $5,000 per count. Kraft was charged with two counts last month.

It is not yet clear if Kraft would accept the proposal and Edmondon said none have accepted so far.

In a statement following his arrest, Kraft categorically denied engaging in any illegal activity.

Kraft was arrested in February after he was allegedly caught on surveillance video paying for sex acts inside the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter on two occasions the weekend of the AFC Championship Game.

A court date for Kraft’s case was scheduled for March 28, though he is not required to be in attendance.

Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

